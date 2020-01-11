Quartix (LON:QTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $370.00

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.79), with a volume of 2890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.93.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

