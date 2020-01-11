Quartix (LON:QTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $370.00

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.79), with a volume of 2890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.93.

Quartix Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arrow Global Group Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.00
Arrow Global Group Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.00
Quartix Hits New 12-Month High at $370.00
Quartix Hits New 12-Month High at $370.00
DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Sets New 1-Year High at $850.00
DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Sets New 1-Year High at $850.00
Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc Grows By 626.1%
Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc Grows By 626.1%
Henderson International Income Trust Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.50
Henderson International Income Trust Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.50
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Up 369.2% in December
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd Short Interest Up 369.2% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report