DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $850.00

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.15), with a volume of 475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

The firm has a market cap of $33.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 969.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 985.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

