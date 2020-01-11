Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Grows By 626.1%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 626.1% from the December 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $3.05 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

