Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.50

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.28), with a volume of 33792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.28).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.83.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

