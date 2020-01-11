Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Up 369.2% in December

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SKYS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

