MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDJM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MDJM stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. MDJM has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

