FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 713.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FFBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.