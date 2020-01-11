Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.44. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

