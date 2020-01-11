Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMMS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Emmis Communications has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $54,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,786 shares of company stock valued at $299,267. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emmis Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

