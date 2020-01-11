Short Interest in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Rises By 575.0%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.10. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.99.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.