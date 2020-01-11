Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 25976200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $783,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.14.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

