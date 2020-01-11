Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 425.0% in December

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEQU. TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

