TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$215.00.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$209.20 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$201.63 and a 1 year high of C$219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$562.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.