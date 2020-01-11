TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$215.00.
Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of BYD stock opened at C$209.20 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$201.63 and a 1 year high of C$219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.