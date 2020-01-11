Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ATH opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

