TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TSE:AND (TSE:AND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:AND stock opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. TSE:AND has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$20.99.

About TSE:AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

