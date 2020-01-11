Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

