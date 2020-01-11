National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$22.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AD. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.00.

TSE:AD opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$17.70 and a one year high of C$22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $818.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.45.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaris Royalty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

