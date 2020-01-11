Scotiabank Boosts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$21.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.00.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of AD opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.70 and a 12 month high of C$22.50. The company has a market cap of $818.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.