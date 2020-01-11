Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$3.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.19.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.77. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

