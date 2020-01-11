AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Get AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASEKY. ValuEngine upgraded AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.