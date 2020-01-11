Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 707,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.