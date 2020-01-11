Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 707,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund to Hold
TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund to Hold
Athabasca Oil Price Target Cut to C$0.85
Athabasca Oil Price Target Cut to C$0.85
TSE:AND Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
TSE:AND Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AIR LIQUIDE/ADR to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AIR LIQUIDE/ADR to Neutral
National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$22.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$22.00
Scotiabank Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$21.00
Scotiabank Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$21.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report