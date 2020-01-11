UBS Group Reiterates SEK 135 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV-B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been given a SEK 135 target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 161.40.

Volvo stock opened at SEK 156.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 144.07. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

