MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

