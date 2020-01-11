Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.22 and a 200 day moving average of $339.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $202.03 and a 12-month high of $408.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 777.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

