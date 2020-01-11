Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,917 shares of company stock worth $2,785,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

