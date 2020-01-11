Adobe Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

ADBE stock opened at $339.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.67. Adobe has a one year low of $231.96 and a one year high of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

