Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSM opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

