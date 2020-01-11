Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

