Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,995,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 649,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 62,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

