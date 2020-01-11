MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) & NanoVibronix (NYSE:NAOV) Financial Contrast

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSA Safety and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 0 0 2.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSA Safety presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.92%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.36 billion 3.74 $124.15 million $4.50 29.14 NanoVibronix $320,000.00 38.76 -$4.15 million ($0.64) -4.35

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix. NanoVibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MSA Safety has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 9.37% 27.80% 11.16% NanoVibronix -1,166.60% -558.98% -270.49%

Summary

MSA Safety beats NanoVibronix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

