Head to Head Review: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) & Danaos (OTCMKTS:DAC)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Box Ships has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Danaos -18.46% 19.88% 5.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danaos $458.73 million 0.49 -$32.94 million $12.32 0.76

Box Ships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danaos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Box Ships and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danaos has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

Danaos beats Box Ships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

