Analyzing SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eisai 3 1 1 0 1.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.21 billion 0.86 -$762.93 million $3.33 11.03 Eisai $5.79 billion 3.74 $570.47 million $1.99 37.93

Eisai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A Eisai 9.10% 9.01% 5.54%

Dividends

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eisai pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also offers Aricept for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies worldwide; and BELVIQ, an antiobesity agent in the United States. In addition, it develops Halaven, an anticancer agent in the oncology area for use in the treatment of breast cancer in approximately 65 countries and also for use in the treatment of malignant soft tissue sarcoma in 50 countries; and Lenvima, an anticancer agent for use in the treatment of thyroid cancer in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Further, the company has been approved as combination therapy with everolimus for use in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma in the United States and Europe. It has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. for Lenvima in the oncology and dementia fields; and with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Lenvima and Opdivo combination therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop a therapy for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

