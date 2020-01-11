Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Ashland Global stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

