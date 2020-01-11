Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SC stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

