SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) vs. TCG BDC (OTCMKTS:CGBD) Head-To-Head Comparison

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and TCG BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 4.57 $339.58 million $1.39 28.03 TCG BDC $207.53 million 3.90 $39.12 million $1.73 7.92

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 1 2 0 0 1.67 TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR.

Dividends

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TCG BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC 14.87% 10.82% 5.14%

Summary

TCG BDC beats SAGE GRP PLC/GDR on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

