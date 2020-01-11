Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

