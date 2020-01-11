Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Boosted by Analyst

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

RF stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

