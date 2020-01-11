Brokers Set Expectations for ZovioInc .’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZVO)

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZovioInc . in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ZovioInc .’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ZVO opened at $1.78 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.