William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NOVT stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Novanta by 13.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Novanta by 149.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

