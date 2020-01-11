SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

VNOM opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

