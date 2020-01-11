Analyzing Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Eventbrite (OTCMKTS:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 6.15 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -14.66 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -21.24% -15.65% -7.52% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eventbrite beats Blue Sphere on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

