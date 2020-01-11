$242.56 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $242.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.73 million. Masimo reported sales of $223.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $932.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $165.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

