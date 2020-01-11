$6.96 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to post $6.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the highest is $7.01 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $23.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. CBRE Group has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

