$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $31.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Omeros reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $109.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.63. Omeros has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

