Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $47.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $47.35 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $58.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $190.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $191.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.18 million, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

AAOI opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

