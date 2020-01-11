Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Media coverage about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

