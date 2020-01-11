Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Darden Restaurants earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Darden Restaurants’ ranking:

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.