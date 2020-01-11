ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €263.62 ($306.53).

