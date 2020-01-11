Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €540.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €567.00 ($659.30).

Kering stock opened at €592.10 ($688.49) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €565.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €503.49.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

