Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €608.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €567.00 ($659.30).

Shares of KER opened at €592.10 ($688.49) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €565.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €503.49.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

